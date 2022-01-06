Advertisement

Few Flurries Today; Even Colder Friday

A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday as morning wind chills dive to -10° to -25°.
Friday Morning wind chills will dive below -10° in many spots.
Friday Morning wind chills will dive below -10° in many spots.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday due to widespread wind chills below -10°F during the morning.

The arctic blast continues! Southern Wisconsin is now on the backside of departing low-pressure. NW winds are driving lows into the single digits with wind chills approaching double-digit below-zero readings. Highs reach into the teens today with the chance for a few flurries. Most of the snow will fall from Madison and to the NE. Minor accumulations are expected.

A clear sky takes hold overnight with lighter NW winds -- topping 5-10mph. While these winds are light, they’re just enough to take wind chill values down to as low as -25° in some spots. The coldest air settles over SW Wisconsin - where Wind Chill Advisories have been posted for Friday morning. Sunshine is back for Friday afternoon. Highs only top out near 10°.

A brief uptick in temperatures is expected on Saturday -- highs will top out near 30° with many places only in the 20s. However, gusty SW winds will make it feel colder. A light wintry mix is possible for SE Wisconsin. We’ll be monitoring for light freezing drizzle/sleet for areas SE of Madison.

Another arctic blast moves in early next week. Below-zero lows are likely Monday and Tuesday mornings with even colder wind chills. Sunshine is on tap for next week with highs returning to seasonable averages Tuesday/Wednesday.

