Girl Scouts tackle climate change

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local Girl Scouts hope to reduce carbon footprint with project promoting low carbon concrete.

“We could stop a little bit of climate change,” Wisconsin Badgerland Troop #1477 Girl Scout Basil Nicholas said. “Not all of it, but we could make a difference and that was really cool to learn.”

Nicholas and her fellow scouts produced and released a video that focused on three things:

Cement mixtures with less CO2 How construction and concrete industry workers want to use greener concrete What Madison policy makers and Wisconsin lawmakers can do to introduce and enforce its use

The presented the video to the Madison Board of Works Wednesday night.

“Our girls are so enthusiastic about pursuing such an important real world topic, willing to really bite off such a complex topic and willing to stick with a topic that in many cases is kind of a hard sell because people haven’t really thought about it much,” Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland #1477 and #1952 Troop Leader Julia Pooler said. “It seems like a bit of a strange topic for girls to be working on and yet is part of how real change happens and I’m really excited about their educational opportunities in this and the amazing experiences being a part of this project has ended up having.”

Pooler said one of the big challenges was creating the video while the group worked almost entirely remotely.

Nicholas was surprised about the focus on concrete.

“I told Ms. Julie, ‘Well we’re Girl Scouts we just sell cookies.’ And then she was like, ‘But we can sell information,’'’ Nicholas said. “That’s what we’re doing right now. Except you don’t have to pay any money. We want all of this information to go out to the world and then the more people know about it the more likely people will start paying more attention to this very important subject.”

“Learning that I could make this humongous difference in the entire world, I get to do it with my friends and learn a bunch of stuff about it more than I ever learned in a science class in school was a really inspiring moment in my life,” Nicholas said.

The troops plan to host their own virtual roundtable on Friday, January 21 at 10 a.m.

