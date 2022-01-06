Injured, lost hunter rescued by Columbia Co. first responders

LEWISTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County authorities tracked and rescued a hunter in the early hours of Thursday morning who had been gored by a buck.

According to a post on the Portage Fire Department’s Facebook page, it was called to N8251 Schultz Road in Lewiston Township to help the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office find a missing man who was lost in the woods.

The hunter had gone to track a deer around 4:30 p.m. on the west side of the property.

Deputies were able to find the man’s ATV and followed his tracks.

Officials eventually found the man in a drainage ditch, noting he had a wound on the inside of his right leg caused by the buck.

Deputies report the man was disoriented and possibly suffering from hypothermia. They were able to provide first aid and attempted to keep him warm until he could be rescued.

Portage Fire crews arrived with a UTV and followed a deputy who was close to the location of the man. Officials then contacted a MedFlight helicopter and had them land in a field near the man, which officials noted was difficult due to the field being covered in snow.

Once it landed, first responders placed the man in a packaging basket and transferred him into the helicopter.

The police department recognized the deputies who were “instrumental” in saving the hunter’s life, as well as Med Flight and firefighters who responded to save the man’s life.

