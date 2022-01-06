Madison health systems postpone non-emergent surgeries amid peak capacity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison-area hospitals announced the postponement Thursday of many non-emergent procedures due to hitting peak capacity numbers.

The three main Madison-area hospital systems- UnityPoint Health- Meriter, UW Health and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital- sent a joint release about the postponements, fueled by surging COVID-19 hospitalizations.

UW Health’s chief quality officer Dr. Jeff Pothof said the health system is “extremely short staffed right now.”

“We’re doing our best to care for as many patients as we can, but the need is outpacing our capacity,” said Pothof. “With COVID cases rising and staff out because they’re awaiting test results or have tested positive, we’re hitting our limits.”

The number of staff required to care for patients with COVID-19 paired with the number of staff being out at this time has led the health care agencies to postpone many non-emergent procedures.

“We are asking our community to help keep our health care workers safe and healthy, by continuing to practice COVID-19 safety,” said Dr. Pam Wetzel, chief medical officer at UnityPoint Health – Meriter.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter stated its COVID-19 hospitalizations are currently tied with its prior peak at 179, meaning that taking measures to protect the community from the virus are more important now than ever.

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital- Madison President Kyle Nondorf thanked health care workers for the services they have provided the entirety of the pandemic.

“The time for our community to come together for the greater good – and in support of our health care workers – is right now,” Nondorf said. “It is in the best interest of our entire community for everyone to mask up, maintain social distance and become fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Officials explained they will reassess on a weekly basis and any patient impacted by the postponements will be contacted by the respective health group.

