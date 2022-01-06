Advertisement

Marquette delays classes, urges students, staff to boost

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Marquette University is delaying the start of its spring semester by a week and urging students and staff to get vaccine booster shots as COVID-19 surges across the state.

The university announced Wednesday that classes will begin Jan. 24 rather than Jan. 18.

University officials are recommending all students, faculty and staff get booster shots and upload evidence of the shots by Feb. 1.

Anyone who doesn’t comply will be subject to weekly tests for the disease.

Edgewood College in Madison also announced Wednesday it will delay its spring semester by week, with classes starting on Jan. 24 rather than Jan. 18.

