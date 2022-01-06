Advertisement

MGE receives approval to purchase part of new wind farm

Generic file image of a wind farm, Photo Date: February 4, 2007
Generic file image of a wind farm, Photo Date: February 4, 2007(WHSV)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) received approval from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) to purchase part of the Red Barn Wind Farm.

The 9.1 MW purchase of the 92-MW wind farm is in partnership with Wisconsin Public Service (WPS). In total, it will be an approximately 12,000-acre project that will feature 28 turbines.

“The Red Barn Wind Farm will help MGE to meet future energy and capacity needs cost-effectively as we continue our ongoing transition to a more sustainable energy supply. We are working every day toward net-zero carbon electricity by 2050 for all our customers,” MGE Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Keebler said.

The Red Barn Wind Farm will be built in the towns of Wingville and Clifton in Grant County. The wind farm will be developed by PRC Wind and constructed by ALLETE Clean Energy.

Construction of the wind farm is expected to begin this year, with the Red Barn Wind Farm potentially serving customers by the end of the year.

The new wind farm is expected to generate clean energy for approximately 40,000 households, with MGE’s share of the project powering approximately 4,000 households.

In May 2019, MGE announced its goal of net-zero carbon electricity by 2050. MGE expects to achieve carbon reductions of at least 65% by 2030.

Between 2015 and 2024, MGE is working to transition to cleaner energy sources, including adding nearly 400 MW of wind, solar and battery storage.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Classroom
MMSD extends winter break due to COVID-19 concerns
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides

Latest News

University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
UW community invited to listening sessions for chancellor search
Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
Former girlfriend, physicians testify in Chandler Halderson trial
Members of the FDA’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday to decide...
New COVID-19 treatments available in limited supply at UW Health, patience urged
UW Health doctor
Madison health systems postpone non-emergent surgeries amid peak capacity