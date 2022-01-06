MGE receives approval to purchase part of new wind farm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) received approval from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) to purchase part of the Red Barn Wind Farm.

The 9.1 MW purchase of the 92-MW wind farm is in partnership with Wisconsin Public Service (WPS). In total, it will be an approximately 12,000-acre project that will feature 28 turbines.

“The Red Barn Wind Farm will help MGE to meet future energy and capacity needs cost-effectively as we continue our ongoing transition to a more sustainable energy supply. We are working every day toward net-zero carbon electricity by 2050 for all our customers,” MGE Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Keebler said.

The Red Barn Wind Farm will be built in the towns of Wingville and Clifton in Grant County. The wind farm will be developed by PRC Wind and constructed by ALLETE Clean Energy.

Construction of the wind farm is expected to begin this year, with the Red Barn Wind Farm potentially serving customers by the end of the year.

The new wind farm is expected to generate clean energy for approximately 40,000 households, with MGE’s share of the project powering approximately 4,000 households.

In May 2019, MGE announced its goal of net-zero carbon electricity by 2050. MGE expects to achieve carbon reductions of at least 65% by 2030.

Between 2015 and 2024, MGE is working to transition to cleaner energy sources, including adding nearly 400 MW of wind, solar and battery storage.

