MMSD will return to in-person classes next week following delay

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All grade levels in the Madison Metropolitan School District will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 10, following the week-long delay after returning from winter break.

The decision comes following a night of discussion during a special meeting by the MMSD Board of Education, where there were several testimonies from families, staff and medical professionals who shared their perspectives about the returns.

“We recognize this week has affected our scholars, families, and staff in many ways,” said Superintendent Dr. Carlton D. Jenkins. " We appreciate our school community’s patience and understanding. Although we prefer our scholars to be connecting in-person with teachers and staff while learning in our classrooms, this necessary pause strengthened our ability to sustain remaining open safely.”

The pause to return in-person learning following the end of winter break was in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases locally, which was due to the omicron variant.

District officials shared various measures that were planned in consideration for the return back to school, including the planning of COVID-19 vaccine, booster and testing sites. The district has also collecting a supply of COVID-19 tests, planned around staff shortages and met with a local medical advisory team.

The district is also encouraging families to get their students tested for COVID-19 ahead of returning to school. If students feel sick, the district asks these students to stay home and encourages them to get tested for the virus.

Students should also maintain a distance of three feet from other students, six feet when eating.

