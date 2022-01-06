Advertisement

New COVID-19 treatments available in limited supply at UW Health, patience urged

Members of the FDA’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday to decide whether to authorize emergency use of Merck’s COVID-19 treatment pill.(WHSV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As new and previously authorized treatments make their way to UW Health, the health system is reminding patients these options are available in a limited supply.

UW Health listed these treatments as ones that patients could could take:

  • Sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody treatment, for patients who have COVID-19.
  • Pills to treat COVID-19 for those who have the virus (Paxlovid, molnupiravir).
  • Evusheld, a preventative treatment (prophylaxis) for vaccinated patients with weakened immune systems or those unable to get a COVID-19 vaccine for medical reasons.

Hospitalist Dr. Bartho Caponi said that while the treatments present a positive step forward, they are very limited in supply. This goes especially for the antiviral pills.

“It’s wonderful to have these new treatments that appear to work against the omicron variant, especially a treatment that doesn’t require an infusion, but the small supply means that only the most vulnerable individuals can get them while supplies are so limited,” said Dr. Caponi.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 can request treatment in a survey online. Those who do not have internet access can call UW Health’s hotline at 608-720-3319.

Patients with severe COVID-19 illness will be chosen first to receive the treatment and will be contacted directly.

