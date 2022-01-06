Snow, Blowing Snow, Cold Temps

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Blustery conditions continue tonight with flurries and snow showers. Look for blowing and drifting snow through early Thursday. Overnight lows dip into the middle single digits with wind chill values well below zero. Thursday and Friday will be chilly with partly cloudy skies and a few flurries or snow showers. Highs will be on either side of 10 degrees with overnight lows on either side of zero.

The weekend will feature more of the same with flurries and snow showers mixed with a little sunshine. Saturday will be warmer with highs around 30 degrees. Sunday colder air moves in with temperatures sliding through the teens. Overall calm conditions continue into next week.

