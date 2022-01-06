Advertisement

Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point

Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near Mineral Point, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.(Erin Sullivan)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL POINT , Wis. (WMTV) - Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near Mineral Point, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release from officials, a Mineral Point Fire truck was driving to a scene on US 151 early Thursday morning. The truck was trying to use an emergency crossover when it was hit by a north bound semi-tractor trailer.

The fire truck caught on fire due to the crash and the semi sustained serious damage, according to officials.

There were two fire fighters in the truck, both were killed. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Crews remain at the scene removing the vehicles involved.

Officials say the names of those involved will be released at a later time.

Wisconsin DOT says travelers headed NB on US 151 can take exit 37 and get back on at exit 40. Traffic heading SB is being reversed.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Classroom
MMSD extends winter break due to COVID-19 concerns
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Teen driver killed in Blue Mounds crash

Latest News

The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset.
Lumber from Madison is aiding U.S. Capitol restorations
Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
LIVE: More witnesses testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
Marshall Fire Captain Marcos Dominguez
Community sends final goodbyes to Marshall fire captain
Local Girl Scouts hope to reduce carbon footprint with project promoting low carbon concrete.
Girl Scouts tackle climate change