UW community invited to listening sessions for chancellor search

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The committee leading the search for the new University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor is holding listening sessions for the UW-Madison community this month.

“The input of campus stakeholders is extremely important to the search process, and will carry a lot of weight as the committee meets with candidates and deliberates on this decision,” Regent Vice President Karen Walsh, chair of the UW-Madison Search and Screen Committee, said. “We encourage all faculty, staff and students, as well as members of the broader Madison community, to attend and provide us with their thoughts about what the ideal candidate will bring to the position.”

The in-person sessions will be held in the Marquee Room in Union South, at 1308 W. Dayton St.

All listening sessions can also be attended virtually by joining the livestream at https://www.wisconsin.edu/regents/. If attending the virtual sessions, viewers are asked to enter their comments in the chat box once streaming the live feed.

A listening session targeted to University Staff will be held Monday, Jan. 10 from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

A session for Academic Staff will be held Tuesday, Jan. 11 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

A virtual-only session for community members and UW alumni will be held Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Participants can join this session using the link above.

There will be two listening sessions for faculty members. The first will be Thursday, Jan. 27 from 9:30-10:30 a.m., and the second will be Friday, Jan. 28 from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

A session for Instructional Academic Staff will be held Thursday, Jan. 27 from 11:00 a.m. to noon.

There will be two listening sessions for students. The first will be held Thursday, Jan. 27 from 1:00-2:00 p.m., and the second will be Monday, Jan. 31 from 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Anyone attending the in-person listening sessions will be required to wear masks while inside campus buildings, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Walsh said the committee hopes to have a new chancellor named by May.

