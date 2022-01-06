Advertisement

Vos wants election investigation done by end of January

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wants the investigation he ordered into the 2020 election to conclude by the end of the month, even as legal fights over subpoenas issued to mayors and the state’s top elections official remain unresolved.

Vos’ spokeswoman, Angela Joyce, said Thursday that Vos has asked lead investigator Michael Gableman for recommendations by February “so we can have legislation passed by the end of this session.”

The session is currently scheduled to end in March. A spokesman for Gableman did not immediately return a message.

WisPolitics.com first reported that Vos and Gableman had agreed to verbally extend Gableman’s contract that ended on Dec. 31.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Classroom
MMSD extends winter break due to COVID-19 concerns
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides

Latest News

$610 million Powerball! What are your odds?
Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold at Green Bay area Citgo store
Marquette delays classes, urges students, staff to boost
Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) speaks to Gray DC. The congressman announced his resignation Monday....
Duffy ignores Trump plea, won’t run for Wisconsin governor
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach...
Wisconsin officials reflect on first anniversary of U.S. Capitol insurrection