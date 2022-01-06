Walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic set to open at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials are opening an additional mass COVID-19 test clinic at the Alliant Energy Center to help meet the demand of testing amid a surge in cases of the virus.

The walk-up clinic at Alliant Energy Center will open in three phases, starting on Jan. 10.

Public Health Madison & Dane County stated the clinic will have the capacity to conduct about 500-700 tests per day, five days per week. The testing capacity will increase on Jan. 17 to 1,000 tests per day and be open on weekends as soon as possible.

PHMDC testing director Ken Van Horn said the additional testing will help the community.

“This addition will have a huge impact for folks who are anxious about getting a test right now,” Van Horn said. “It will increase the total testing capacity in Dane County by 12.5% right away on week one, 25% on week two and 33% when weekends are added to the mix.”

PHMDC told the community that it is seeing unprecedented rates of infection. Since the start of the pandemic, 14% of the entire Dane Co. population has tested positive for the coronavirus. In the last two weeks, two percent of the county population has tested positive.

“It’s very important for people who are experiencing COVID symptoms or who have had close contact with someone who is COVID positive to get tested,” said City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “This clinic will make that possible for more people.”

The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and those who want to get tested will need to make an appointment online. It is not a drive-thru style clinic, like one offered last year at the center.

