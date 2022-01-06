Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold at Green Bay area Citgo store

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A $316.3 million Powerball jackpot ticket was sold at Jackson Pointe Citgo on Packerland Dr. in Ashwaubenon.

The January 5 jackpot is split with another winner in California. It’s worth about $225.1 million if the winner opts for cash.

WINNING NUMBERS: 06, 14, 25, 33, 46 and 17

“For all of you players out there that just so happened to purchase your ticket at the Packerland Dr. location, Jackson Pointe Citgo, check your tickets. One of you is going to win,” said Cindy Polzin, Wisconsin Lottery Director.

The winning ticket holder has 180 days to come forward and claim the prize.

If you have that winning ticket, sign it immediately. It’s the only way to prove you are the owner of the ticket.

“We encourage everyone who played Powerball last night to check their tickets carefully and make sure you sign them. Our player hotline is staffed all day for any players who have questions,” says Cindy Polzin, Wisconsin Lottery Director.

Wisconsin Lottery Player Hotline: (608) 266-7777

While we know where the ticket was sold, we don’t know the winner. The Lottery says the winner has yet to come forward.

“I’m excited to meet you. Unfortunately we don’t know who you are, but we look forward to meeting you and learning who you are,” said Polzin.

Mary Willems has been the general manager of the store for 15 years.

“We are a family-owned business. We love our customers. It’s kind of like a ‘Cheers’ here. Everybody knows their name,” Willems said.

“My heart’s racing, I have goosebumps all over. It’s great for our store. It’s great for our community here. We have a lot of regulars who play the game all the time and I’m hoping whoever won this ticket is a regular and we can share in their joy.”

The Jackson Pointe Citgo receives $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The Powerball winner cannot remain anonymous due to Wisconsin’s open records law. If requested, the Wisconsin Lottery must release the name of the city and the winner. Any other information about the winner will be released with their consent. The winner can opt not to speak to the media.

All winnings are subject to federal and state taxes.

Wisconsin Lottery revenue helps with Wisconsin property taxes.

More questions about the Wisconsin Lottery? CLICK HERE for an FAQ.

The total jackpot was $632.6 million. It’s the 7th largest Powerball jackpot in history.

A lucky Wisconsin winner from the January 5, 2022, Powerball drawing hit a major JACKPOT!



A winning #Powerball ticket worth an estimated $316.3 Million ($225.1 Million cash) was sold in #WINsconsin



Learn more https://t.co/yPhk5Zdh7y#PowerballWinner #PowerballJackpotWinner pic.twitter.com/jAwPMWvLHb — Wisconsin Lottery (@wilottery) January 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.