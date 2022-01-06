Wisconsin officials reflect on first anniversary of U.S. Capitol insurrection

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On the first anniversary of the attacks on the U.S. Capitol, Wisconsin officials are reflecting on the events of that day.

Senior Communications Advisor to Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), Vanessa Ambrosini, shared that Johnson believes there is much to be learned from the events that occurred last year on January 6. (Full statements sent by officials can be found at the bottom of this article.)

“Senator Johnson immediately and repeatedly condemned the violence that occurred on January 6,” Ambrosini said. “He believes the American people deserve a full and accurate account of what happened.”

Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is also running for U.S. Senate, condemned Sen. Johnson for alleging false claims about the election, but also stated that the attacks on the U.S. Capitol are a nonpartisan issue.

“It is an issue of respecting and defending the fundamental values that our country was founded on. It is an issue of patriotism,” said Barnes. “It’s about honoring those who have died upholding our sacred institutions, both on January 6, 2021, and throughout the two and a half centuries since our country was founded.”

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul recognized the police officers who had died or were injured as a result of the Capitol insurrection and said that those responsible for the attacks must be brought to justice.

“While that disgraceful effort failed, the Big Lie that fueled it has not gone away. But it must,” said Kaul “Because until it does, the health of our democracy will remain at risk from cynical, power-hungry actors who would use it as a pretext for taking for themselves or their allies the power that belongs to the voters.”

Full statements:

"Senator Johnson immediately and repeatedly condemned the violence that occurred on January 6. He believes the American people deserve a full and accurate account of what happened. He has investigated and sent 12 oversight letters to accomplish that goal. To date, he has received limited cooperation to his inquiries, and believes there is much more to learn."

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul released the following statement marking the one-year anniversary of the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. “Today we honor the heroic officers who lost their lives or were injured as a result of the insurrection that took place one year ago. We must never forget the sacrifice of those officers. And the individuals responsible for that attack must face justice. “We also must rededicate ourselves to standing up for our democracy and the freedoms it protects. “In light of the shameful attempts to rewrite the history of January 6 of last year, it’s important to be clear about what actually took place: The insurrection was a violent attack on members of the U.S. Capitol Police, the U.S. Capitol, and our democracy. Incited by the then-sitting President of the United States, a mob attempted to use force to block congressional certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election. “While that disgraceful effort failed, the Big Lie that fueled it has not gone away. But it must. Because until it does, the health of our democracy will remain at risk from cynical, power-hungry actors who would use it as a pretext for taking for themselves or their allies the power that belongs to the voters. “We must ensure that the insurrection is seen by future generations not as a precursor to further attacks on our democracy, but as a turning point that ultimately led us to do more to safeguard it.” Press release: https://www.doj.state.wi.us/news-releases/ag-kaul-issues-statement-one-year-anniversary-us-capitol-insurrection

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes released the following statement one year after the January 6 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol: “Today we remember the lives lost as a result of the attacks on the U.S. Capitol one year ago. We also remember the incredible bravery of so many law enforcement officers, staff, and members of Congress who would not back down in the face of this unprecedented insurrection — an insurrection encouraged by cynical politicians who chose election conspiracies and loyalty to one man over our nation and its most sacred institutions. “Over the past year, Ron Johnson has again and again perpetuated conspiracy theories and false claims about our elections. He has lied about and downplayed an attempted coup. Even now, he is trying to force through a partisan takeover of our elections based on his bogus claims. “This isn’t a Democratic or a Republican issue. It is an issue of respecting and defending the fundamental values that our country was founded on. It is an issue of patriotism. It’s about honoring those who have died upholding our sacred institutions, both on January 6, 2021, and throughout the two and a half centuries since our country was founded. “Last January 6, Ron Johnson had the chance to stand up for America, and unlike those brave patriots who defended our capitol — some of whom died doing so — Senator Johnson let each and every one of us down. “My thoughts and prayers are with all those who lost their lives and those still coping with the trauma from the events of that solemn day. May we always strive to live up to their example: defending our democracy in its hour of greatest need and always putting our country — and our patriotism — over partisanship and party.”

