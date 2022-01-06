Wisconsin reports over 11k cases, sets third record this week for highest daily case count

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the third day in a row, Wisconsin reached the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day ever since the start of the pandemic.

On Thursday, the state Department of Health Services confirms 11,547 new cases of the coronavirus. This is the first time the number of cases in one day have topped 11,000.

This new record surpasses the previous all-time high, which was just set the day before, by 1,077 cases.

There have now been 1,035,542 cases recorded since the start of the pandemic.

For the first time in over a year, Wisconsin reports the highest seven-day rolling average since the start of the pandemic. DHS confirms the new seven-day rolling average was at 6,808 Thursday. November 17, 2020 was the last time the seven-day rolling average was higher.

DHS notes 55 people with COVID-19 have died, 35 of which were in the past 30 days. The new rolling average for COVID-19 deaths increased slightly to 21.

Health officials updated hospitalizations data on Wednesday, showing the average number of hospitalizations in Wisconsin rose to 1,794 and the average number of ICU patients hit 424.

DHS’ COVID-19 dashboard shows that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the south central region of the state were growing by 14%.

More than 91% of Wisconsin hospital beds are currently in use, while ICU usage is at nearly 95%.

Around 62.3% of Wisconsinites have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine and 58.3% of residents have completed their vaccine series. Vaccine administrators have given out 19,332 doses of the coronavirus shot so far this week to residents.

