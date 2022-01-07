Alert Day: Dangerous Cold Friday Morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cold is HERE! Arctic air has settled over the Midwest early Friday - leading to widespread, below-zero low temperatures. Light NW winds have led to wind chills dipping as low as -35° in some spots. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for the entire NBC15 viewing area - lasting until 9 a.m.

Friday high temperatures will only climb to near 10°F in Madison. Some places will struggle to leave the single-digits. The arctic blast gets kicked out tomorrow with an uptick in southerly winds. Highs will climb close to 30°F, but wind chills will be in the teens. We’ve been monitoring an upper-level wave that’s expected to generate a wintry mix over much of the Midwest (south of Wisconsin). An increase in cloud cover and moisture may lead to a light freezing drizzle - more likely SE of Madison.

The arctic blast returns early next week - with highs dropping into the teens and single digits Sunday into Monday. Bitter cold temperatures are expected Tuesday morning -- with lows approaching -10°.

Temperatures moderate mid-next week -- climbing into the mid 30s.

