Advertisement

Alert Day: Dangerous Cold Friday Morning

Wind chills dive to as low as -35° in some spots with a light NW wind.
Friday morning temperatures start off several degrees below-zero. Wind chill readings have...
Friday morning temperatures start off several degrees below-zero. Wind chill readings have dipped to -25° in some spots.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cold is HERE! Arctic air has settled over the Midwest early Friday - leading to widespread, below-zero low temperatures. Light NW winds have led to wind chills dipping as low as -35° in some spots. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for the entire NBC15 viewing area - lasting until 9 a.m.

Friday high temperatures will only climb to near 10°F in Madison. Some places will struggle to leave the single-digits. The arctic blast gets kicked out tomorrow with an uptick in southerly winds. Highs will climb close to 30°F, but wind chills will be in the teens. We’ve been monitoring an upper-level wave that’s expected to generate a wintry mix over much of the Midwest (south of Wisconsin). An increase in cloud cover and moisture may lead to a light freezing drizzle - more likely SE of Madison.

The arctic blast returns early next week - with highs dropping into the teens and single digits Sunday into Monday. Bitter cold temperatures are expected Tuesday morning -- with lows approaching -10°.

Temperatures moderate mid-next week -- climbing into the mid 30s.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Teen driver killed in Blue Mounds crash

Latest News

First Alert Day
Cold Temps
Friday Morning wind chills will dive below -10° in many spots.
Few Flurries Today; Even Colder Friday
Travel Problems
Snow, Blowing Snow, Cold Temps
First Alert Day
First Alert Day Wednesday