Beaver Dam COVID-19 community testing extended

At-home COVID test
At-home COVID test(WBNG 12 News)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodge County Public Health is extending its walk-in community testing operations through Jan. 26.

The testing site was previously scheduled to end operations after Jan. 5.

In partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard and Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam, the community test site will continue to operate at 1701 N Spring St, in Beaver Dam.

Testing will continue to take place every Tuesday and Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Testing will end at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

No appointments are necessary, but you should pre-register before you arrive.

Hours and pre-registration information can be found on the Dodge County Public Health website.

Anyone tested at the Beaver Dam community testing location will receive their test results by email or phone call. Anyone who has not received their results in four days can call the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services hotline at 1-866-419-6988.

