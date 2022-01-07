COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin hit a new record for the fourth day in a row

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The record number of COVID-19 cases ever reported in a single day in Wisconsin just keeps getting higher. On Friday, health officials confirm 12,293 new cases of the coronavirus.

The Department of Health Services notes the new cases have sent the seven-day rolling average skyrocketing up to 7,637. For the second day in a row, this is the all-time high for the state’s rolling average.

This is also the first time cases have ever surpassed 12,000 in one day in Wisconsin.

Friday’s case count now trumps the previous all-time high, which was set on Thursday, of 11,662 cases. Cases recorded Wednesday remain the third-highest of all time (10,633) and Tuesdays are in fourth (8,302). This means four out of the top five highest daily case counts in Wisconsin were all confirmed this week.

You would have to go back to Nov. 17, 2020 to find the fifth-highest daily case count, which was 7,870.

Since the start of the pandemic, DHS has noted 1,048,267 cases.

Health officials also report a near-record high for the state’s percent positivity rate at 26.8%. The positivity rate has been rising since mid-December of 2021, just now falling Friday for the first time.

DHS reports 18 COVID-19 deaths Friday, 12 of which were in the past 30 days. There have been 10,271 deaths in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic.

The rolling average for new COVID-19 deaths fell slightly Friday to 20.

Dane County reached 81% for its residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine Friday, while 76.3% have completed their vaccine series.

In all of Wisconsin, 62.3% of residents have had at least their first shot and 58.4% have completed their vaccine series. There have been 26,062 COVID-19 vaccines administered to Wisconsinites so far this week.

