COVID forces Milwaukee Public Museum to close next week

At-home COVID test
At-home COVID test(WBNG 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee Public Museum will close for several days next week as staffers wait for COVID-19 test results.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that the museum will be closed Monday through Wednesday.

Museum President and CEO Ellen Censky said in a statement Friday that key staff members in essential operational roles are quarantining or waiting for test results.

People who bought tickets for the now-closed days can get a refund or transfer their tickets to another date.

The museum requires masks for all staff and visitors over age 3.

Censky said in her statement that 97% of the museum’s employees are vaccinated and those who aren’t are tested weekly for the disease.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

