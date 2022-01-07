Dangerously Cold Temperatures Friday Morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A First Alert Day has been issued through Friday as the coldest air of the season settles in. We expect cold temperatures in Wisconsin during the winter, but it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take this seriously. A Wind Chill Advisory has also been issued for the area. It is important to be prepared for the cold air and avoid a situation that could result in a cold weather related injury such as frostbite. Clear skies and snow pack will allow Arctic air to dive out of Canada and right into the Great Lakes region, including Wisconsin.

TEMPERATURES:

Temperatures are expected to dip below zero area wide for the first time of the season. At their coldest, actual air temperatures could be down around 10 below zero. You factor in a light wind tonight and wind chills will be much colder than that. We are looking at wind chill values early Friday down around 35 below zero at their coldest. This leads to the potential of cold weather related problems like frost bite in under 30 minutes!

PRECAUTIONS:

Make sure you and the kids are layered heading out the door Friday. It’s also a good time to check in on those who may need a little extra help finding a warm spot. If it’s too cold for you, chances are it’s also too cold for your pets. Make sure they have a way to stay warm too during the cold temperatures. If your home is prone to freezing pipes, this is also a night to make sure they are insulated, dripping, and cabinets opened.

