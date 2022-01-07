DNR to hold Free Fishing Weekend

Advertisement

Midwest cold snap prompts ice fishing safety reminder
Midwest cold snap prompts ice fishing safety reminder(Dakota News Now)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hosting a Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 15-16.

A Free Fishing Weekend allows anglers to fish without a fishing license, and no trout or salmon stamps are required. All other regular season fishing regulations apply, including the limits on the number and size of fish you can keep.

Fishing is permitted on state waters where there is an open season. Anglers cannot fish spring trout ponds during the Winter Free Fishing Weekend.

“Free Fishing Weekend is a great opportunity for people from all walks of life to give angling a try, without the added step and expense of getting a fishing license,” DNR Fishing Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation Coordinator Theresa Stabo said. “Fishing is about so much more than the catch. Get out there and enjoy nature, spend time with friends and family and if you’re lucky, bring home some fish for your next at-home fish fry.”

If you’re new to ice fishing, check resources here for additional tips to get started. Information for loaning fishing equipment can be found here.

All anglers should know current ice conditions in the areas they plan to fish. Follow safety guidelines, dress for winter weather and don’t forget safety gear.

For continued fishing after the Free Fishing Weekend, you can buy your fishing license here.

