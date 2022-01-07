Advertisement

Ex-Mich. lawmaker denies assault allegation, admits affairs

FILE - Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, speaks with reporters following the...
FILE - Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, speaks with reporters following the House's approval of a bill that would cut auto insurance premiums on May 9, 2019, in the Capitol in Lansing, Mich. State police in northern Michigan were investigating Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, after a woman accused former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield of sexually assaulting her multiple times, beginning when she was about 14 years old. The accuser, now 26, filed a criminal complaint with the Lansing Police Department, which referred it to state police earlier this week. Chatfield, 33, left the House in 2020 due to term limits.(AP Photo/David Eggert, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A former Michigan legislative leader is denying allegations that he raped his future sister-in-law starting when she was 14 or 15, saying they had a sexual relationship for years but were both consenting adults.

Lee Chatfield, a Republican, led the House in 2019 and 2020.

His attorney Mary Chartier said Friday that Chatfield has had multiple extramarital affairs, including with his accuser.

Chartier says Chatfield will vigorously fight the “false claims.”

The 26-year-old woman is one of Chatfield’s sister-in-laws.

She filed a complaint in late December with the Lansing Police Department.

State police in northern Michigan are investigating.

Michigan’s legal age of consent is 16.

