Ex-Michigan House Speaker Chatfield accused of sex assault

Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield.
Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - State police in northern Michigan are investigating after a woman accused former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield of sexually assaulting her multiple times, beginning when she was about 14 years old.

The accuser, now 26, filed a criminal complaint with the Lansing Police Department, which referred it to state police earlier this week.

Her lawyer, Jamie White, confirmed the nature of the allegations first reported by Lansing City Pulse, including that Chatfield began molesting her more than a decade ago and the abuse continued until last year.

The 33-year-old Chatfield left the House in 2020 after serving as Republican leader for two years.

He was among seven Michigan lawmakers who met with then-President Donald Trump as he tried to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in Michigan.

