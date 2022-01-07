FBI Milwaukee human trafficking fugitive captured

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Human trafficking suspect Adrian Cortez Edwards of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was captured and brought into custody in Phoenix, Arizona, according to FBI Milwaukee.

Thirty-eight-year-old Edwards was wanted for his involvement in the sex trafficking.

After a tip was given to law enforcement, Edwards was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Jan. 6.

