FBI Milwaukee human trafficking fugitive captured

Adrian Cortez Edwards
Adrian Cortez Edwards(FBI Milwaukee)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Human trafficking suspect Adrian Cortez Edwards of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was captured and brought into custody in Phoenix, Arizona, according to FBI Milwaukee.

Thirty-eight-year-old Edwards was wanted for his involvement in the sex trafficking.

After a tip was given to law enforcement, Edwards was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Jan. 6.

