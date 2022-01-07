Former Georgia GOP U.S. senator Johnny Isakson remembered

ATLANTA (AP) - Politicians and family members are remembering Georgia Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson’s ability to build consensus and win friends.

Mourners including as many as 20 current and former U.S. senators gathered at Isakson’s memorial service on Thursday in Atlanta.

Isakson died Dec. 19 at his home in Atlanta at age 76.

He left the Senate at the end of 2019 because of declining health due to Parkinson’s disease.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the gathering a meeting of the “Johnny Isakson fan club.”

McConnell said Isakson’s achievements flowed from his honesty, kindness and other virtues.

