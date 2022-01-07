Advertisement

Former Georgia GOP U.S. senator Johnny Isakson remembered

Johnny Isakson
Johnny Isakson(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Politicians and family members are remembering Georgia Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson’s ability to build consensus and win friends.

Mourners including as many as 20 current and former U.S. senators gathered at Isakson’s memorial service on Thursday in Atlanta.

Isakson died Dec. 19 at his home in Atlanta at age 76.

He left the Senate at the end of 2019 because of declining health due to Parkinson’s disease.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the gathering a meeting of the “Johnny Isakson fan club.”

McConnell said Isakson’s achievements flowed from his honesty, kindness and other virtues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Classroom
MMSD extends winter break due to COVID-19 concerns

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
A season of joy -- and caution -- kicks off in New Orleans
The Knoxville Fire Department reported an “intentional” fire set at the clinic Thursday.
Investigators: Fire at Planned Parenthood intentionally set
Walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic set to open at Alliant Energy Center
Walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic set to open at Alliant Energy Center
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point