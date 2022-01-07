Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people are dead after a three-vehicle crash on I-39 SB near DeForest, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

According to the preliminary investigation, just after 10:00 p.m. a Honda Van pulled over to help a driver who was in a disabled Honda Civic on the side of I-39 near MM 124 Thursday night.

State Patrol reports the van was pulling back into traffic when it was hit by two semi’s.

All four people in the van were killed. State Patrol adds, neither of the drivers in the semi units were hurt.

Officials say the driver of the van was a 36-year-old woman from Lyndon Station, one of the passengers, an 18-year-old man was also from Lyndon Station.

A second passenger in the van was a 39-year-old man from Wisconsin Dells. State Patrol says they have not identified the third passenger.

Names are being withheld pending notification of the family.

I-39/90/94 southbound was closed at STH 60 for approximately three hours due to the crash and investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.