Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Woman shot after man’s gun accidentally discharges at Ohio shooting range

By Chris Anderson and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A man shot himself and injured a woman after his firearm accidentally discharged at a shooting range, police said.

WOIO obtained a video from the Parma Police Department showing the shooting at the Parma Armory Shooting Center on Dec. 23.

Officers said a single bullet from the man’s 9mm Glock 17 handgun went through his hand and into the woman’s stomach area and leg.

The video showed staff members rushing to the aid of the two after hearing the gunshot.

The two were treated at a nearby hospital and released.

The man and woman are related, and police said the woman declined to pursue any charges in the case.

The shooting range has offered both of them complimentary firearms safety classes.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Teen driver killed in Blue Mounds crash

Latest News

A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Family wants maximum sentences for 3 convicted of Arbery’s death
Pediatric hospitals are seeing a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots
A man accidentally discharged his firearm at a shooting range in Parma, Ohio.
Ohio man's gun accidentally discharges at shooting range
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: Man shoots multiple times at his vehicle after suspect gets inside, drives away