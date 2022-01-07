Advertisement

Investigators: Fire at Planned Parenthood intentionally set

The Knoxville Fire Department reported an “intentional” fire set at the clinic Thursday.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Knoxville Fire Department officials say a fire that destroyed a Tennessee Planned Parenthood clinic was intentionally set.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that officials are looking for a suspect and asked the public to provide tips to the fire department.

The building erupted in flames last Friday, with fire shooting through the roof.

The clinic was unoccupied.

The fire was the second time the clinic was targeted last year.

Someone fired a shotgun at the clinic’s doors in January, shattering glass and leaving holes in the reception area.

Planned Parenthood says it plans to rebuild.

