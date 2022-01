La Crosse woman charged after son ingests heroin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a La Crosse woman with after her 10-month-old son ingested heroin.

The La Crosse Tribune reports 32-year-old Jessica Borger was charged Thursday with child neglect causing great bodily harm and bail jumping for allegedly violating a no-contact order with the child.

According to a criminal complaint, first responders were called to a residence on Dec. 22 on a report of a infant choking.

They gave the child Narcan, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses, and took him to a hospital.

Borger said a guest used heroin and probably left some behind where the child could consume it.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Borger.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.