La Crosse woman charged after son ingests heroin

Narcan comes in a nasal spray or injection and can immediately reverse the effects of an...
Narcan comes in a nasal spray or injection and can immediately reverse the effects of an overdose.(KBJR/CBS 3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a La Crosse woman with after her 10-month-old son ingested heroin.

The La Crosse Tribune reports 32-year-old Jessica Borger was charged Thursday with child neglect causing great bodily harm and bail jumping for allegedly violating a no-contact order with the child.

According to a criminal complaint, first responders were called to a residence on Dec. 22 on a report of a infant choking.

They gave the child Narcan, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses, and took him to a hospital.

Borger said a guest used heroin and probably left some behind where the child could consume it.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Borger.

