Lake Mendota officially declared frozen over

The Clean Lakes Alliance announced Lake Mendota was declared frozen Friday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a true sign of winter, Lake Mendota officially froze over Friday morning as temperatures fell below freezing.

The Clean Lakes Alliance announced the news Friday, saying the Wisconsin State Climatology Office made the declaration as cold water and low temperatures caused the freeze. Last year, Lake Mendota was declared frozen over on Jan. 3.

The agency has held a contest for the past ten years to ask people to guess when the lake would officially freeze over. Out of 1,600 people who guessed the date this year in the Mendota Freeze contest, 98 people were correct in guessing Jan. 7.

Fond du Lac resident Jennifer Fjelsted was randomly selected out of those people and will receive a $1,000 from Lands’ End. According to Clean Lake Alliance, she has been entering a date for a few years in a row and picked the date this year randomly. She told them she plans to buy some warm winter gear with the gift card.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recommends that people still wait until four inches of ice have developed before going out to ice fish. Those who are venturing out are advised to bring a friend with them or let someone know where they are going.

The latest Lake Mendota has ever frozen over was on Jan. 30, 1932. It is the largest lake in the Yahara Watershed.

