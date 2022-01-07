Madison Children’s Museum to hold free COVID-19 vaccination clinics

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Children’s Museum will host two more free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Mondays, January 10 and 31, at the museum for children and adults.

The clinics will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on each day as MCM partners with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to distribute vaccines.

The clinic will offer Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations for younger kids ages 5-11, as well as vaccinations for older kids and adults needing first, second or booster doses.

The second floor is open and free to playtime for all participating children after their vaccinations.

Admission into Madison Children’s Museum will be free for those receiving a vaccine or accompanying a family member that is getting vaccinated. However, the museum will be closed to everyone else.

Advanced registration is required to participate in the vaccination clinic at the Wisconsin DHS website.

MCM said that those who have already received a dose of their vaccine at the MCM clinic should use the link included in the email sent after their first dose to register for their second dose.

