Advertisement

Madison Children’s Museum to hold free COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Madison Children's Museum logo.
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Children’s Museum will host two more free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Mondays, January 10 and 31, at the museum for children and adults.

The clinics will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on each day as MCM partners with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to distribute vaccines.

The clinic will offer Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations for younger kids ages 5-11, as well as vaccinations for older kids and adults needing first, second or booster doses.

The second floor is open and free to playtime for all participating children after their vaccinations.

Admission into Madison Children’s Museum will be free for those receiving a vaccine or accompanying a family member that is getting vaccinated. However, the museum will be closed to everyone else.

Advanced registration is required to participate in the vaccination clinic at the Wisconsin DHS website.

MCM said that those who have already received a dose of their vaccine at the MCM clinic should use the link included in the email sent after their first dose to register for their second dose.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Teen driver killed in Blue Mounds crash

Latest News

Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin hit a new record for the fourth day in a row
PMC Medical Director of Infectious Disease and Infection Prevention suggests receiving a...
UW Health experts push vaccine boosters amid rising breakthrough COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
UW Health doctor
Madison health systems postpone non-emergent surgeries amid peak capacity
Wisconsin reports over 11k cases, sets third record this week for highest daily case count