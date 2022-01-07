Advertisement

McFarland high school holds United Against Hate community forum

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A new poll shows that a year after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, only about 4 in 10 Republicans recall the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump as very violent or extremely violent. A new poll shows that a year after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, only about 4 in 10 Republicans recall the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump as very violent or extremely violent. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(Jose Luis Magana | AP)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A community forum was held Thursday at the McFarland Performing Arts Center to discuss domestic terrorism and how to move forward as a nation.

The United Against Hate community forum was held one year after the capitol insurrection of Jan. 6.

Wisconsin’s Attorney General Josh Kaul participated in the panel discussion, along with other panelists.

Experts on domestic terrorism and hate crimes were part of the panel, as well as former members of hate groups.

The event was hosted by the non-partisan organization We Are Many United Against Hate.

NBC15 is one of the sponsors of this event.

You can view the full list of guest speakers from the event here.

