McFarland high school holds United Against Hate community forum

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A community forum was held Thursday at the McFarland Performing Arts Center to discuss domestic terrorism and how to move forward as a nation.

The United Against Hate community forum was held one year after the capitol insurrection of Jan. 6.

Wisconsin’s Attorney General Josh Kaul participated in the panel discussion, along with other panelists.

Experts on domestic terrorism and hate crimes were part of the panel, as well as former members of hate groups.

The event was hosted by the non-partisan organization We Are Many United Against Hate.

