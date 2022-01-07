Advertisement

MPD: Man shoots multiple times at his vehicle after suspect gets inside, drives away

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man fired multiple rounds at his vehicle Friday morning after reporting a suspect got inside and tried to drive away in it while it was warming up in a driveway, Madison Police Department states.

According to an incident report, multiple people heard gunshots Thursday morning on Madison’s east side. Officers responded to around 9:25 a.m. to the 5600 block of Summer Shine Drive.

MPD said a man and a woman were waiting for their vehicle warm up when they saw a suspect get inside it and then drive away.

The man, who police identified as Daniel Hayes, got a gun from inside the home and fired it multiple times at the vehicle.

MPD later found the vehicle, with a bullet hole on the passenger side, along the 1600 block of North Thompson Drive.

MPD notes Hayes is a convicted felon. He was arrested for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm, disorderly conduct while armed and for a parole violation.

