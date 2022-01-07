Advertisement

No. 23 Wisconsin defeats Iowa 87-78 to win 4th straight

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) dunks against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) dunks against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Johnny Davis had 26 points and nine rebounds and No. 23 Wisconsin defeated Iowa 87-78 on Thursday night in a game that featured two of the nation’s top three scorers.

Wisconsin is now 12-2 and 3-1 in the Big Ten. The Badgers withstood a 27-point performance from Iowa’s Keegan Murray to win their fourth straight and snap the Hawkeyes’ four-game winning streak.

Murray has a Division I-leading 24.7 points per game.

Davis, who entered the night ranked third nationally in scoring, improved his average to 22.6 points per game. Iowa is 11-4 and 1-3 in the Big Ten.

