Officials hold procession for Mineral Point firefighters killed in crash

(WILX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement will hold a procession Friday for two Mineral Point firefighters who were killed when their firetruck collided with a semitruck the day before.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office stated the procession will begin at 8:30 a.m. from the funeral home to UW Autopsy & Pathology in Madison.

The procession route will follow Highway 18 to 18/151 eastbound to Madison’s Midvale Boulevard, then onto University Boulevard. It will end at the UW building.

The Dan County Sheriff’s Office traffic unit will assist with the escort, traveling to Madison and then back to Dodgeville in the afternoon.

The procession is limited to Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office and Madison first responder vehicles.

Other agencies who wish to take part in the procession may park along the route, at intersections, or on overpasses. The sheriff’s office asks that these vehicles be positioned safely.

There are no staging or viewing areas for those who are not affiliated with any law enforcement agency, due to current road conditions. Those who want to show support may park or stop along the route, as long as it is done safely.

According to officials, a Mineral Point Fire truck was driving to a scene on US 151 early Thursday morning. The truck was trying to use an emergency crossover when it was hit by a north bound semi-tractor trailer. The fire truck caught on fire due to the crash and the semi sustained serious damage, according to officials.

There were two fire fighters in the truck, both were killed. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

