Officials identify two Mineral Point firefighters killed in crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office has identified two Mineral Point firefighters killed in a crash Thursday morning.

Fire Captain Brian C. Busch, 43, and passenger firefighter James M. Ludlum, 69, both died in the crash.

According to officials, a Mineral Point Fire truck was driving to a scene on US 151 early Thursday morning. The truck was trying to use an emergency crossover when it was hit by a north bound semi-tractor trailer. The fire truck caught on fire due to the crash and the semi sustained serious damage, according to officials.

There were two fire fighters in the truck, both were killed. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Law enforcement held a procession Friday for the two firefighters who were killed during the wreck from the funeral home to UW Autopsy & Pathology in Madison.

