Orthodox observe Christmas amid virus concerns

MOSCOW (AP) - Orthodox Christians in Russia, Serbia and other countries are holding Christmas observances amid restrictions aimed at dampening the spread of coronavirus.

But few worshipers appeared concerned as they streamed into churches Thursday.

The majority of Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, with midnight services especially popular.

The churches in Romania, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Greece mark it on Dec. 25 along with other Christian denominations.

The Russian Orthodox Church had said celebrants must wear masks and observe social distancing at services.

But a live broadcast of the service from Moscow’s huge Christ The Savior Cathedral indicated about half those attending had no masks or pulled them to their chins as they watched the pageantry.

