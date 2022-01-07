Advertisement

Report: Steve Stricker recovering from heart inflammation

Team USA captain Steve Stricker greets fans on the second hole during a Ryder Cup singles match...
Team USA captain Steve Stricker greets fans on the second hole during a Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin.Golf is reporting how Steve Stricker is recovering from a major health scare.

The winning Ryder Cup captain was hospitalized for two weeks with inflammation around his heart. Stricker says his white blood cell count was soaring. His liver was plunging.

And his heart was so badly out of rhythm that at one point it was at 160 beats per minute for two hours. Stricker is on the mend now.

Stricker says he was healthy enough to bring his family to Florida for the winter. He says he is moving around a little but has lost 25 pounds.

