Advertisement

A season of joy -- and caution -- kicks off in New Orleans

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)(Rusty Costanza | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell helped usher in the city’s Carnival season by sampling a city delicacy - king cake - at a morning event.

The weeks long celebration comes amid a surge of COVID-19 infections.

Officials are stressing safety, even as plans for major parades in February continue.

Thursday’s festivities include a rolling party on the city’s historic streetcar line and an annual procession honoring Joan of Arc in the French Quarter.

Last year’s celebration was largely canceled as infections and hospitalizations surged.

Now, officials hope that the availability of vaccines and rules requiring proof of vaccination or negative tests at bars and restaurants will make for safe festivities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Classroom
MMSD extends winter break due to COVID-19 concerns

Latest News

Johnny Isakson
Former Georgia GOP U.S. senator Johnny Isakson remembered
The Knoxville Fire Department reported an “intentional” fire set at the clinic Thursday.
Investigators: Fire at Planned Parenthood intentionally set
Walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic set to open at Alliant Energy Center
Walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic set to open at Alliant Energy Center
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point