A season of joy -- and caution -- kicks off in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell helped usher in the city’s Carnival season by sampling a city delicacy - king cake - at a morning event.

The weeks long celebration comes amid a surge of COVID-19 infections.

Officials are stressing safety, even as plans for major parades in February continue.

Thursday’s festivities include a rolling party on the city’s historic streetcar line and an annual procession honoring Joan of Arc in the French Quarter.

Last year’s celebration was largely canceled as infections and hospitalizations surged.

Now, officials hope that the availability of vaccines and rules requiring proof of vaccination or negative tests at bars and restaurants will make for safe festivities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.