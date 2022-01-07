Advertisement

Source: Republican Sen. Ron Johnson plans to seek a third term

(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Republican source has confirmed to NBC15 that U.S. Senator Ron Johnson plans to seek a third term.

Johnson is set to announce his bid for re-election early next week, the source confirmed, and then he plans to travel around the state in February.

Once his announcement comes in, Johnson will officially face off against Democrats Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry for the seat, among others.

The decision reverses course on his pledge in 2016 to not run again if elected to a second term. Sen. Johnson said in March of 2021 that he was undecided on seeking a third term, though he said keeping his pledge not to run again was “probably my preference now.”

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin holds the state’s other senate seat. She was reelected to her second term in 2018.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Teen driver killed in Blue Mounds crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount...
Gableman subpoenas Madison information, finance officers
Nass demands elections commission submit drop box, absentee rules
Snow falls over Wisconsin statehouse, in Madison, on Dec. 11, 2020.
What is ‘stealthing’ and why do some lawmakers want it banned in Wisconsin?
Taylor wants mayor spot after quitting lieutenant gov bid