Tallest Galapagos volcano erupts, spewing lava, ash

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) - The tallest mountain in the Galapagos islands is erupting, spewing lava down its flanks and clouds of ash over the Pacific Ocean.

Ecuador’s Geophysical Institute says a cloud of gas and ash from Wolf Volcano rose to 3793 meters (12,444 feet) above sea level following the eruption that began shortly before midnight Wednesday local time.

There’s no immediate danger to populated areas, which are located at the opposite side of Isabela island.

The 1,701-meter (5,580-foot) volcano is one of numerous active volcanos in the Galapagos, which are nearly 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from mainland South America.

The volcano last erupted in 2015.

