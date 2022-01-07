Advertisement

Tommy Thompson stepping down as UW president on March 18

Tommy Thompson visited the UW-Stout campus Monday afternoon to celebrate the school’s progress...
Tommy Thompson visited the UW-Stout campus Monday afternoon to celebrate the school’s progress in reaching its goal of a 70% vaccinate rate among students against COVID-19.(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Interim University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson has submitted his letter of resignation effective March 18, a move that comes as the committee is working to name a permanent leader and is prepared to name finalists for the position.

Thompson, the 80-year-old former governor, took on the job as interim president of the UW System on July 1, 2020.

He came on board after a failed search to find replacement for Ray Cross.

Thompson said in his resignation letter submitted Friday to the Board of Regents that he was honored to hold the position “particularly through what could have been its darkest time.”

University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents President Edmund Manydeeds III thanked Tommy Thompson for his leadership of the UW System throughout the pandemic.

“As important, President Thompson has been a relentless champion of the University of Wisconsin,” said Manydeeds. “It showed in everything he did as System President. He raised the profile of public higher education in our state and ensured that it is relevant, not only to students, parents, faculty, and staff whose leadership we entrusted to him, but also to all Wisconsinites.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Teen driver killed in Blue Mounds crash

Latest News

Jury selection complete in the Chandler Halderson trial
LIVE: Testimonies enter fourth day in Chandler Halderson trial
Officials hold procession for Mineral Point firefighters killed in crash
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
McFarland high school holds United Against Hate community forum
McFarland high school holds United Against Hate community forum