US, NATO rule out halt to expansion, reject Russian demands

WASHINGTON (AP) - The United States and NATO are roundly rejecting Russian demands that the alliance not admit new members amid growing concerns that Russia may invade Ukraine, which aspires to join the alliance.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that Russia would have no say over who should be allowed to join the bloc.

They also warned Russia of a “forceful” response to any further military intervention in Ukraine.

The comments amount to a complete rejection of a key part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands for easing tensions with Ukraine.

Blinken and Stoltenberg spoke separately following an virtual meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

