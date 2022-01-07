Warmer Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Arctic air hanging around into tonight. Overnight lows will be on either size of zero, before climbing after midnight as southerly winds pick up and clouds return. Saturday will be much warmer with highs around 30 degrees. Clouds will be common as a system misses us to the south, although we will keep an eye out for a few flurries or patchy freezing drizzle near the sateline.

Colder air returns on Sunday with falling temperatures through the teens. Below zero temperatures hang out early next week with highs only into the single digits. Overall, calm weather continues with a warmup by the middle of next week into the 30s. Little in the way of precipitation expected.

