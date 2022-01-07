Advertisement

Woman, child die when car being pursued crashes into semi

(AP)
(AP)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARY, Ind. (AP) - Police say an Illinois woman and a child have died after the driver of a car they were riding in collided twice with a semitrailer on the Borman Expressway in Gary.

The woman from Matteson, Illinois, was ejected in the midday Friday crash.

The pursuit began when officers tried to pull over the driver of the speeding car.

The driver lost control and the car rear-ended a semitrailer, spun across all lanes, struck the median wall. collided a second time with the semitrailer and came to rest wedged under the front bumper of the semi.

The driver was taken to a hospital with head injuries. Charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Teen driver killed in Blue Mounds crash

Latest News

Adrian Cortez Edwards
FBI Milwaukee human trafficking fugitive captured
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin hit a new record for the fourth day in a row
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a Mississippi abortion law that bans abortions after...
Texas ban on most abortions returns to court as law remains
Narcan comes in a nasal spray or injection and can immediately reverse the effects of an...
La Crosse woman charged after son ingests heroin