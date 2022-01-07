Woman, child die when car being pursued crashes into semi

GARY, Ind. (AP) - Police say an Illinois woman and a child have died after the driver of a car they were riding in collided twice with a semitrailer on the Borman Expressway in Gary.

The woman from Matteson, Illinois, was ejected in the midday Friday crash.

The pursuit began when officers tried to pull over the driver of the speeding car.

The driver lost control and the car rear-ended a semitrailer, spun across all lanes, struck the median wall. collided a second time with the semitrailer and came to rest wedged under the front bumper of the semi.

The driver was taken to a hospital with head injuries. Charges are pending.

