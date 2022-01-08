Advertisement

16 dead in lunchtime blast at cafeteria in southern China

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency smoke and fire erupt into the night sky after an...
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency smoke and fire erupt into the night sky after an explosion in the Binhai New Area in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Thursday Aug. 13, 2015. Chinese state media reported huge explosions at the Tianjin port late Wednesday with large numbers of people reported injured. (Yue Yuewei/Xinhua via AP) CHINA OUT - NO SALES(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) - Authorities say a lunchtime explosion at an office cafeteria killed 16 people in southwest China on Friday and injured 10 others.

A gas leak is the suspected cause.

The cafeteria collapsed, trapping victims inside.

Rescue workers searched the debris into the night and all the bodies were recovered by midnight, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

One of the survivors was in critical condition, Xinhua said.

The 12:10 p.m. blast happened in a subdistrict office in Wulong District, which is about 75 kilometers (120 miles) west of the Chongqing city center and known for its scenic karst rock formations.

