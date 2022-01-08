Advertisement

Baldwin: It’s ‘a lie’ that he’s not helping shooting probe

FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on Dec. 9, 2021, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Actor Alec Baldwin says any suggestion that he’s not cooperating with a probe into last fall’s shooting on his movie set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is a lie.

He responded via Instagram to stories that discussed why authorities who served him with a search warrant for his phone haven’t gotten it yet.

Baldwin says the process takes time because it involves two states and clear instructions on what material is sought from the phone.

A gun held by Baldwin on the set of ‘Rust’ went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, and investigators want to know why it contained a live round.

