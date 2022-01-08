Advertisement

Catholic leader: Get shots, don’t put other people at risk

Chicago's archbishop, Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, in a statement said that although he regretted...
Chicago's archbishop, Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, in a statement said that although he regretted "our failures to address the scourge of clerical sexual abuse."(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast (custom credit) | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The archbishop of Chicago is urging Catholics to take precautions against the coronavirus, including getting vaccinated, as the omicron variant continues spreading in the region.

Cardinal Blase Cupich says taking precautions is a show of respect for health care workers and a way to keep the community safe.

He urges people to get vaccinated and help others get access to shots.

Cupich says wearing a mask away from home and around vulnerable family members also is essential.

The Catholic leader also echoed Pope Francis’ support for vaccination as a “profound way of promoting the common good.”

