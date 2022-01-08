Chicago teachers back keeping kids remote until Jan. 18

CHICAGO (AP) - Closed-door negotiations have resumed to resolve a standoff between Chicago school officials and the city’s teachers union over COVID-19 precautions that canceled three days of classes this week.

The union also went public Saturday with its latest proposal to keep kids and teachers online until mid-January.

The Chicago Teachers Union wants remote learning until there’s an agreement or the latest COVID-19 surge subsides, but district leaders say remote instruction was devastating for children and their well-being.

Both sides have been negotiating a pandemic safety plan, including more standards for testing and metrics that could trigger school closures.

